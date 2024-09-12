The Prosecutor's Office is to seek a life sentence subject to review for the mother and uncle of the baby who was thrown into a rubbish container in Porto Cristo last November. The prosecutor holds the two responsible for the murder of the baby.

Around 5.30pm on November 2, Yolanda M. L., who was 26 to 27 weeks pregnant, went into labour inside a car. Her brother-in-law, Gustavo P. G., was driving. After giving birth to the baby and both being aware that she was alive, they decided to leave her in a container, knowing that this could end her life. It was the uncle who threw the baby into the container.

The newborn suffered a multifactorial cardiorespiratory arrest due to the lack of assistance measures during delivery as well as moderate perimortal cranial trauma.

The third person who was arrested, Yolanda M. L.'s sister and wife of Gustavo P. G., was aware of the baby's critical situation but did nothing to assist. The prosecutor is calling for her to be fined 5,400 euros for failure to provide assistance.

The two main defendants were released on 5,000 euros bail in June. The trial, which will be by jury, is scheduled to be held soon in Palma.