The Balearic Association of National and International Real Estate Agents (Abini) has expressed its condemnation of the “hypocrisy” of the spokesperson for MÉS per Mallorca in the Council of Mallorca, Jaume Alzamora, for selling a house to a German buyer while taking a stance against the purchase of homes by foreigners.

In a statement, Abini lamented the “flagrant contradiction” and criticised the “double standards” of the ecosoberanistas and also of the PSIB for their campaign against foreign investment. For Abini, left-wing coalaition governments are directly responsible for the serious housing crisis on the islands.

“They did not act adequately to prevent the uncontrolled escalation of prices and showed a total lack of foresight in the face of the growing demand for housing. Furthermore, their star proposal, to limit or prohibit the sale of property to foreigners, is not only an impracticable utopia, but the leaders of these parties themselves fail to comply with it for their own economic benefit”, they added.

And, right wing party Vox has also slammed the sale of the house to a foreigner for 650,000 euros, and criticised his “hypocrisy” in defending the limitation of sales to foreigners in the context of the housing emergency. The spokesperson for Vox, Antoni Gili, regretted that Alzamora is acting “against the principles that he himself has promoted”.

Gili regretted that MÉS per Mallorca uses “populist discourse to gain sympathy, but in his private life he does the opposite of what he preaches”. For Vox, such behaviour not only undermines the credibility of political representatives, but also exacerbates the distrust of citizens towards those who promise solutions to the housing crisis. “Citizens deserve leaders who act with integrity and who truly care about the welfare of society, not those who seek their own benefit at the expense of others,” added Gili.