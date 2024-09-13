There are chairs, sunloungers and a parasol on a paved sun terrace on rocks in Puerto Andratx. A pavement on the rocks has been renovated; there are now steps. Construction waste from this solarium and the steps is said to have fallen into the sea.
There are chairs, sunloungers and a parasol on a paved sun terrace on rocks in Puerto Andratx. A pavement on the rocks has been renovated; there are now steps. Construction waste from this solarium and the steps is said to have fallen into the sea.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.