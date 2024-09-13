There are chairs, sunloungers and a parasol on a paved sun terrace on rocks in Puerto Andratx. A pavement on the rocks has been renovated; there are now steps. Construction waste from this solarium and the steps is said to have fallen into the sea.

Controversy caused by this apparent privatisation of a coastal area is exacerbated by the fact that an access point to the sea has been closed. A barrier has the sign 'private property'. There is also a surveillance camera.

Residents are upset by this. However, Andratx town hall says that a change to urban planning meant that there no longer was access; this depended on the owners' goodwill.

But it is the solarium that is causing the most upset, as residents feel they are being deprived of their rights to use public space.

The matter is being looked into by the Balearic government's coasts department; it has powers to act and to issue penalties. According to the department, there once was a concession for a terrace and steps; by concession it means permission to use public maritime domain. But this concession apparently expired 32 years ago.