Traffic gridlock took hold this morning in central Palma as the rain stopped play for thousands of tourists who headed into Palma to hit the shops. Most of the main city centre car parks were showing the "Completo" sign and there were long tailbacks on roads.

The Palma Met Office had forecast a return to autumn for today and they were spot on with rain, clouds and a drop in temperatures. Not even the most hardy tourists headed to the beach with shopping in Palma being the top of the list.

Esta semana van bajando las temperaturas hasta el #viernes, que parecerá un día de #otoño. Jueves y viernes ☔

Para el finde vuelve el #verano con temperaturas suaves. pic.twitter.com/xSo0QMCkLg — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 10, 2024

Police were desperately trying to control the heavy traffic which saw tourists in their hired cars, local residents on errands and the traffic connected with the return to school merging into one. The outcome, a traffic nightmare.

The weather is forecast to improve for the weekend with the Palma Met Office indicating a return to the more seasonal temperatures although there are clear signs that the summer good weather is rapidly coming to an end.

Rain in September is normal and there is even a local name for it, The Gota Fria or Cold Drop. September is known as the rainy month.

Rainfall in Mallorca last 24 hours: In litres per square metre

11 Escorca, Son Torrella 10 Cabrera 6 Manacor 6 Serra d'Alfàbia 6 Pollença 5 Binissalem 4 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 4 Muro 4 Sineu 4 Sóller, Puerto 4 Artà