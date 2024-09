Two Britons and a Serbian were arrested in the early hours of Thursday after causing damage valued at 6,000 euros to a bar in Puerto Portals and assaulting three police officers.

The three, plus a fourth man, went to the bar on Wednesday night. At one point they became involved in a heated argument. Staff tried to calm them down, but the situation worsened; they started to trash the place. They left having not paid a bill of 80 euros.

Outside the bar they ran into Calvia Police officers and port security guards. Three officers were attacked and suffered minor injuries. They were then arrested.

Following a court appearance in Palma on Friday, the two Britons - aged 49 and 50 - were released on bail of 1,000 euros each. The Serbian was detained, as it was discovered that there was a European warrant for his arrest.