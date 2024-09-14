The Plaza de España was reopened two weeks ago, an event that was eagerly anticipated due to the lengthy and expensive refurbishment process, as perceived by the public. However, some residents feel the changes are minimal, aside from the new tiling. "It looks nicer, but it took so long and cost so much. For the price, they could have made it more appealing," comments Juan Carlos. Julio adds, "The benches are stylish but uncomfortable without backs, and there aren’t enough of them." Margarita laments, "There’s a lack of greenery and planters. I find it unattractive. Hopefully, at least the pavement won’t be slippery," she jokes. "Well, at least it’s finished, and people can walk through," says Germán.

For months, the square has been a construction zone with barriers constantly shifting, making life difficult for local businesses, particularly Bar Cristal. "It was tough, especially when they closed off the terrace. We had to cut back on staff and reduce our hours," recalls Patricia Fernández, the bar's manager. "But now it's finally done. The surface has been improved, and it's no longer slippery. Before, we had to call an ambulance frequently because elderly people kept falling."

"Living with the construction has been awful. We've practically lost an entire season. Up until a month ago, no one wanted to come for a drink because of all the noise and dust," complains Alejandro Gómez, owner of El Trasto and Pizzpazz. "To me, it looks the same, and there are definitely things that could have been done better." He adds, "I'm filing a complaint because they took away my terrace at Pizzpazz for weeks, even though the work was only supposed to affect the square, and my business is on Porta Pintada."

"When they started tiling my area, they didn’t force me to close, but I chose to so they would finish faster," she explains. She notes that the construction impacted sales: "It's a busy area, but with the work going on, fewer people were sticking around, which led to losses." He also criticizes the lack of communication throughout the project: "I was getting updates from the workers themselves," she adds.

Even though the square is now open, workers are still busy with final touches. Just this week, crews were completing the tiling around the statue and fountain of King Jaume I. Additionally, the ground remains covered in dust.