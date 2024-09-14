Andratx Police report having arrested a Spanish man who threatened to kill officers at a bar in Puerto Andratx.

Shortly before 6pm on Thursday, police were called to the bar. The man, who was clearly drunk, was bothering other people and refusing to pay his bill.

When the police arrived he pulled out a knife and threatened to kill them.

Officers managed to restrain him and he was later handed over to the Guardia Civil.

He was arrested for assault and fraud.