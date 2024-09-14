<p>Andratx Police report having arrested a Spanish man who <strong>threatened to kill officers at a bar in Puerto Andratx<\/strong>.<\/p>\r\n<p>Shortly before 6pm on Thursday, police were called to the bar. The man, who was clearly drunk, was bothering other people and refusing to pay his bill.<\/p>\r\n<p>When the police arrived he <strong>pulled out a knife<\/strong> and threatened to kill them.<\/p>\r\n<p>Officers managed to restrain him and he was later handed over to the Guardia Civil.<\/p>\r\n<p>He was <strong>arrested<\/strong> for assault and fraud.<\/p>
