Like other property owners, the Balearic government's Ibavi housing agency has had a problem with squatters, both those who occupy properties and the tenant-squatters who initially pay rents but then stop paying and refuse to vacate the properties.

Faced with this problem, an action plan against late payment and illegal occupation was initiated in 2020. This has brought success. In 2019 there were 120 properties with squatters. There are now just 36.

The agency explains that all the people who were squatting illegally were told that if they returned the keys voluntarily, they would be able to register for social housing and follow the usual procedures. If not, their cases would be referred to the courts.

At the same time, the agency started to install alarms and anti-vandal doors at all properties that were vacant. This did stop illegal squatting and prevented the number of illegally occupied homes from increasing.

Ibavi points to fifty instances where keys were returned voluntarily. In addition, there have been 31 evictions with court orders and a further three that have required police intervention. The time taken to recover the properties has varied; on average it has been around six months.

Now under a Partido Popular government, the agency is critical of legislation introduced by the Spanish government of PSOE's Pedro Sánchez. This has meant that evictions of squatters have become more complicated. Some have to be halted because occupants are 'vulnerable' people.

Although results have been positive, Ibavi recognises that work still needs to be done in order to recover the 36 properties.

Private owners who face the same problem don't have the same options as the government. They can't, for instance, offer applications for social housing in exchange for vacating. Legislation is a reason for an increase in squatting, the Balearic government looking to address this via its so-called Safe Rental programme. Under this, owners can obtain tax incentives for allowing the government to act as a form of rental agency. It offers certain guarantees, such as rent being paid.

At present, there are around 4,300 people on the Ibavi waiting list. There isn't the supply to meet the demand. The agency has a total of 2,375 homes in the Balearics. Most of these - 1,853 - are in Mallorca. Initiatives so far announced by the government would increase supply of affordable housing by some 7,000. Or so it is hoped.