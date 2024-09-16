The Integrated Security Unit of elite members of Palma Local Police, USEI, are now in the beat in centre of the city. Antoni Ramis, deputy inspector of the unit, explained that this is a citizen security response unit, made up of some 60 police officers that also has proactive functions. “We are part of the division of the Citizen Security police force.

“We have support functions at school exits and entrances, and we also collaborate with other units. Each shift deals with an average of around thirty calls”, he added. The main areas of attention are the Plaça Espanya, where a 24-hour operation is in place to promote civic-mindedness and prevent acts of vandalism, around the public transport stations and the Parc de la Mar around the Cathedral.

“The problem in this tourist spot is the presence of pickpockets and street vendors. We are here to prevent these things that damage the image of our city,” said Ramis. The local police will set up a new police station in the Plaça Espanya and equip the entire area with state-of-the-art cameras. The police base will be located in a municipal building next to the tourist office.

These facilities will house the two elite police units together with a complaints office. In total, these facilities are expected to house just over a hundred officers and will remain open and operational 24 hours a day. Palma Local Police chiefs consider the location of the new police station to be of vital importance. “From a strategic security point of view and in terms of moving personnel around, we will gain a lot. But we must not forget that for dissuasive purposes, the 24-hour presence, 365 days a year, of cars, motorbikes, vans and more than 100 officers in one of the hottest spots in the city will be decisive”, they point out. Another of the highlights of Mayor Martínez’s shock plan is the installation of eight intelligent surveillance cameras. These devices will be strategically located at different points in the Parc de ses Estacions.

One of the technical characteristics of the new surveillance cameras is that they are equipped with the most cutting-edge and efficient technology on the market. The devices are equipped with artificial intelligence and face readers. This means that during the night, when the park is closed, the cameras will be able to detect intruders and automatically monitor all areas where criminals move.