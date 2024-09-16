The last series of The Crown, which was patricianly filmed on location in Mallorca, picked up a total of six nominations at The Emmys with Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki being awarded the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her depiction of Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown.

The Great Gatsby actress was up against stiff competition in her category with Christine Baranski, Holland Taylor, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman, Lesley Manville and Nicole Beharie all vying for the prize.

Debicki said playing the role of Diana had “been a gift. “Playing this part, based on this unparalleled, incredible human being, has been my great privilege,” she said.

Debicki was one of the principal characters in the hugely successful BBC series, The Night Manager, which was also partly shot on Mallorca. Local film production company, Palma Pictures, took a lead role having already been involved in series 5, which was also filmed on location around Mallorca, as well as series 6 which used a host of different locations on land and at sea on the island.

In the opening minutes of the sixth and final season of The Crown, one of Netflix’s flagships, we saw a boy walking his dog through Paris on a seemingly quiet night, but suddenly the young man witnesses a car accident. Guess who was in that car? We all know, it’s not a spoiler, but it’s certainly an opening that foreshadows the tragic end of Lady Di, the beloved and still admired Diana of Wales. Fade to black and we travel back to a time when Diana (played by an excellent Elizabeth Debicki) and Dodi Al-Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) were taking their first steps as a couple, much to the delight of his father, Mohamed Al-Fayed.

And that love story is forged, at least during filming in Mallorca. Specifically, in a spectacular mansion in Port d’Andratx - Saint-Tropez and other idyllic places where these lovers squandered passion and many kisses. The script writer spent many hours on duty just a few metres from the villa, whose resemblance to the house where they actually stayed is overwhelming. The Mallorcan waters also shine - filming took place in areas such as Puerto Andratx, Soller and sa Calobra, among other corners of the Tramuntana - where the scenes were filmed aboard a luxurious villa, the spectacular Titania. It was there that Diana and Dodi spent what was to be their last summer together.