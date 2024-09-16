The Liberal Democrats has used its party conference in Brighton to forward a plan to improve work and travel links for young people – through a reciprocal Youth Mobility Scheme with the EU. The plans were debated in a motion on the first day of the party’s Autumn Conference. The party’s Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Layla Moran described the move, which would reduce barriers to travelling, living and working in Europe for young Brits as “just common sense”.

The Liberal Democrat plan would see the UK’s current Youth Mobility Scheme - which already is in place for countries including Australia and Japan - expanded to EU countries. The party also wants to see the capped visa scheme reformed, with the age limit increased for all countries from 30 to 35, as well as extending the length of the visa from two to three years. Under the party’s proposals, a deal would be negotiated in line with other existing requirements, including annual limits on visa allocations for each country.

Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Layla Moran MP said: “The Conservative government abandoned young people and our economy by trashing our relationship with Europe. “A new agreement on youth mobility between the UK and our European neighbours is just common sense to help young people work and travel around the continent.

“Young people already have the chance to use similar schemes for many other countries across the globe. There’s simply no reason why we shouldn’t look to expand it to our European neighbours, which will offer amazing opportunities for generations to come. The Liberal Democrats are committed to fixing our broken relationship with Europe and pushing for the fair deal young people deserve.”

The motion passed at the Liberal Democrat Conference calls for the Government to:

Open negotiations with the EU to extend the Youth Mobility Scheme on a reciprocal basis to EU countries, including increasing the age limit from 30 to 35.

Expand opportunities for young people to study, teach and volunteer abroad by returning to the Erasmus Plus programme as an associated country.

Take action on excessive roaming charges - opening discussions with the EU, and opening a consultation on UK phone company charges, including the possibility of abolishing them.

Take steps to negotiate passport- and visa-free school trips between UK and EU member states, on a reciprocal basis.