A report from the UPC’s Centre for Land Policy and Valuation (CPSV) states that if global warming continues at its current pace, Spain will experience a dramatic reduction in rainfall over the next few decades.

The report, entitled “Spain: Towards a Drier and Warmer Climate,” warns that rainfall could decrease by 14% to 20% by 2050, leading to a significant shift from a Mediterranean to a more desert-like climate.

These climate changes are set to hit Spain’s tourism industry, particularly in areas like Majorca that enjoy warmer weather, especially during the winter months. The Balearic Islands are especially vulnerable, and tourists visiting year-round could notice these shifts sooner rather than later.

The impact of global warming isn´t limited to Majorca. Researchers warn that the entire Balearics and Spain could face severe challenges due to rising temperatures and shrinking rainfall levels.

This comes at a time when Spain remains one of the most popular destinations for tourists across Europe, especially during September, which is the second most popular month for travel after August.

There was more rainfall than usual this summer but all this could change, according to the report.