A fifteen-year-old British boy is in a critical condition in Son Espases Hospital after being rescued from drowning on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called around ten past four to the Hidropark water park in Puerto Alcudia.

A number of ambulances went to the scene.

Medics treated the boy for some time before moving him to an ambulance.

The Guardia Civil activated a green alert to clear traffic in order to allow the ambulance to get to the hospital in Palma as quickly as possible.