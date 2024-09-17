The SOS Soller citizens' platform has echoed concerns raised by some health professionals at the Health Centre in Soller regarding the situation in the parking area on Carrer Cetre, where the health centre and its parking lot are located. At certain times of the day, the area has been severely impacted. This municipal car park, located near the diversion road—now the main access route to the Valley and the Serra de Tramuntana via the Soller tunnel—has experienced heavy traffic pressure daily throughout the summer, significantly disrupting the mobility of residents and services.

In a brief note to the platform, staff from the health centre emphasised that "it is often very difficult for us to exit the car park with the mobile PAC during emergencies." They also noted that "even the ambulance, despite using its siren, frequently struggles to get out," a situation they believe could potentially compromise "the health of our community."

The SOS Soller platform shared the concerns voiced by some health centre professionals on its social media over the weekend, reaching thousands of members and followers. This issue is just one of many problems related to the overwhelming traffic congestion Soller has been facing throughout the summer.

Since its creation, SOS Soller has been raising awareness about the situation, sharing hundreds of photos and videos on social media highlighting the chaos. While distancing itself from any anti-tourism actions or protests, SOS Soller has urged the town hall to take action.

The councillor for mobility, Pep Porcel, lamented that ‘neither the Consell nor the DGT have taken any measures against overcrowding’, despite the commitment they reached with the council at the beginning of the summer. Nor has the conversion of the diversion area into an urban road been carried out. For its part, the town hall has created 300 parking spaces.