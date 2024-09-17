This week, Mallorca takes a pioneering step in the transition to clean energy, serving as the foundation for a project aimed at showcasing the potential of renewable hydrogen for decarbonization and economic growth of islands worldwide. On Thursday, Redexis will launch Spain's first hydrogen pipeline, which will transport green hydrogen from the Lloseta plant to the Cas Tresorer station in Palma, the main hub for the island's gas transport and distribution networks.

Over 115,000 households and 2,000 tertiary and industrial consumers will benefit from this initiative, which is part of the international ‘Green Hysland’ project aimed at achieving zero emissions by 2050. With this, Mallorca becomes the first H2 hub in southwestern Europe to develop a long-term roadmap for establishing a widespread hydrogen economy on the island, with plans to extend it to the rest of the Balearic Islands. The project also aims to replicate this model in Madeira, Tenerife, Aran, the Greek Islands, and Ameland, as well as in Chile and Morocco.

Redexis' Green Hysland project states that "hydrogen is set to enhance the integration of renewable energies into the Balearic Islands' energy system, promote the coupling of the electricity and gas sectors, and unify all energy sectors on the island, driving the region toward full decarbonization of its economy."

It is projected that up to 575 tons of hydrogen per year (19,147 MWh/year) can be injected, leading to a reduction of up to 3,829 tons of CO2 emissions, following a three-million-euro investment. The 3.2-kilometer hydrogen pipeline will connect production and consumption points, enabling integrated operation across six deployment sites. These include the route from Lloseta to a ferry terminal in the Port of Palma, passing through Cas Tresorer, a hotel in Palma city centre, and the hydrogen refueling station (hydrogenera) at the EMT depot in Palma.

One of the key benefits of the new hydrogen pipeline is its potential to rapidly decarbonize the Islands' energy supply and associated sectors, while also reducing reliance on mainland fuels and lowering electricity costs.

The launch of this infrastructure at Cas Tresorer will be attended by Secretary of State for Energy Sara Aegesen, President of the Government Marga Prohens, and Redexis CEO Fidel López Soria. This event is part of the European grant project Green Hysland, which includes over 30 organizations, companies, and technology centers, such as Enagás, Acciona Energía, and Cemex.

It is important to note that the European Union, through the Clean Hydrogen Partnership, has pledged ten million euros to support the development of the infrastructure. In Mallorca's case, the project has been designated a Strategic Project by the Government and receives backing from the National Government through the IDAE (Spanish Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving) and the Ministry of Industry.