The Balearics attracted 21% of the 17,262,287 tourists from the United Kingdom who visited Spain in 2023 and was the second favourite Spanish destination, behind only the Canary Islands, with 31%. The islands also received the highest tourist spending by the British, 35 % in the case of the Canary Islands and 21 % in the Balearics, of the 19,906 million euros of total expenditure, according to the executive fact sheet on the British market published today, Tuesday, by Turespaña.

The Balearics also accounted for 27 % of the 57,652,441 overnight stays made by British tourists in Spain in 2023, behind 39 % in the Canary Islands. The year 2023 closed with significant year-on-year growth in both the volume of British tourists travelling to Spain, with an increase of 14.6%, as well as in nominal expenditure (up 16.3%) and overnight stays (up 10.8%). The figures already exceed 2019 levels except for the flow of tourists received, which is still 3.8% below.

In 2023, 17,262,287 British tourists visited Spain, representing 20.4% of the total number of tourists received, placing the United Kingdom in an undisputed first place, surpassing the second largest source market, France, by more than five and a half million tourists. Tourists from the UK also led in spending, with 19,906 million euros, accounting for 18.4% of the total, ahead of Germany (11.9%) and France (9%). The average expenditure per person per day was 1,151 and 166 euros, respectively, while the average stay was 6.9 nights.

British tourists who visited Spain last year travelled predominantly for leisure (93% of the total) and stayed mostly in hotels (69%), followed at a great distance by rented accommodation (12%) and the homes of family or friends (9%). Tourists were predominantly middle class (58%), with higher education (7%), those who travelled as a couple (36%), followed by those who travelled as a family (27%). Their average age was 45.6 years.

The main activities were enjoying the beach (76%), shopping (55%) and visiting cities (54%), with the majority opting for non-package travel (58%). Spain remains at very high levels of consideration, being the preferred holiday destination for the British. According to ONS (Office for National Statistics) data, Spain is their top destination abroad, with 20.7% travelling to Spain in 2023, ahead of the 10.6% who chose France and the 5.7% who went to Italy.

According to the report, Britons do not perceive holidays as a luxury, but as a necessity, so they travel regardless of their economic situation, although this conditions aspects such as the number of trips per year, spending and their duration. The main type of destination sought by the British is sun and sand, followed by city breaks and nature. Spain is perceived as a ‘beach plus’ destination, where sun and beach is the basic element that is complemented by other activities or experiences.