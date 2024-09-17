On Tuesday morning a German-plated Porsche was parked in the space reserved for the mayor of Palma.

According to a person who works on C. Palau Reial, which is where the space is located, the Porsche was there for at least half an hour. During that period the driver went to and from the car on a number of occasions.

There are police by the town hall building and they are regularly to be seen in the vicinity. But if they noticed the Porsche, they didn't do anything about it.

Palma town hall has confirmed that the driver hadn't been authorised to park where he did. He was illegally parked.

It would seem that the mayor, Jaime Martínez, was not inconvenienced.