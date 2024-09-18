The Prosecutor's Office is to request a fine of 6,480 euros for the Palma Police officer who ran over and killed 36-year-old Mario Decandia on June 2, 2022.

At 0.36 on June 2, the officer was driving in an area "little known to him". According to the judge who has been instructing the case, this was "without maintaining the necessary attention to avoid harm to himself and to third-party road users". He had responded to an emergency call and was only using his flashing lights when he lost control of the vehicle on the Passeig Sagrera and struck three pedestrians. Mario Decandia died almost instantly.

The judge notes that he was driving "with manifest recklessness" at a speed "between 50 and 87 kilometres per hour" in an area limited to 20.

The charge against the officer is that of manslaughter (or reckless homicide). There are two grades of reckless homicide. In this case it is the less serious grade of negligence.

As well as the fine, the prosecutor is requesting compensation payments to be made by the officer and the insurance company - 48,086 euros for Mario's parents and 32,438 euros for his brother.

The two other pedestrians - a 35-year-old Polish woman and a 25-year-old Swiss man - were seriously injured. For them, the prosecutor is requesting compensation of 24,115 euros and 8,105 euros, respectively.

The lawyer for Mario's family is calling for four years in prison, a fine of 10,800 euros and a six-year suspension.

From Sardinia, Mario Decandia had lived in Mallorca for some ten years. He worked as a waiter at the 49 Steps restaurant on the Moll Vell in the port. On the day of the accident he had just left work and was walking with a colleague and a friend.