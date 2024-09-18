On Monday night the Guardia Civil arrested three British tourists after a pool-side fight at a hotel in Santa Ponsa.

Around 11pm, two British families got into an altercation. This was apparently because one of the families was not allowing the other to enjoy the hotel entertainment in peace.

Staff were unable to calm things down and called the Guardia Civil. They also closed and padlocked doors to prevent the two families from entering the hotel. When the Guardia arrived, there were five adults and three minors outside the hotel.

One of the families explained that they had been defending themselves as they were outnumbered. Officers proceeded to arrest three people - ages 62, 37 and 29 - one of them a woman who confronted the officers and punched one in the chest.

Medical treatment was required for some of those involved. One person needed stitches for a wound to the face.

The three appeared in court in Palma on Tuesday and were released. The families had meanwhile been thrown out of the hotel.