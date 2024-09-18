The UAE Go Energy Group has announced the purchase of land in Mallorca where it plans to build the largest green hydrogen and ammonia complex in the Mediterranean.

The land is in the Marina de Llucmajor. The company's investment is put at 200 million euros.

This would place Mallorca at the forefront of renewable energy production in Europe. The Dubai-based company envisages generating 300 tonnes per day for use in the Balearics and for export via the port in Palma.

Neither Llucmajor town hall nor the Balearic Government have any information as yet regarding the company's plans. A meeting with the government has apparently been requested.

Curro Nicolau, a Spanish lawyer who is the Go Energy Group president, says that hundreds of jobs would be created. The plan "represents a very firm commitment to placing the Balearic Islands at the forefront of this new energy sector". The aim is for the project to be effective from 2027.

Go Energy Group has projects in the United States, Japan, the Caribbean and the Middle East and has taken the first steps to establishing itself in Spain. Other planned projects are in Andalusia and Valencia.

While the plan appears to offer clear benefits, it may well prove to be controversial. Marina de Llucmajor has in the past been the focus of opposition to a vast solar park, while the environmentalists GOB have demanded greater protection for birdlife.