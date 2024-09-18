“I am 69 years old, Irish and living in the UK, We have been going to Majorca since the 1980s, However Majorca as beautiful as it is, is getting in the limelight for an awful lot of wrong reasons.

“People come to the Island to relax and rest but a lot of visitors will now question are we really welcome and wanted, taking into account the anti tourism issues over the last few years.

“Please sort your issues out as what is now a beautiful Island could lose a lot of family and couple business if it continues. They say there is no such thing as bad publicity, But... I think in this case there is.

“The thing is we love Majorca, but the question we ask ourselves is does Majorca love us?

“Please sort these in-house problems out, otherwise the days of any type of tourism may have to return.

“Good luck Majorca, you are a beautiful part of the world, but there is lots and lots of competition for tourism money and it’s very hard to lose a bad reputation once it’s out there globally.”

Name supplied