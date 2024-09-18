Regular visitors to Mallorca are worried about the island's future. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma18/09/2024 11:45
“I am 69 years old, Irish and living in the UK, We have been going to Majorca since the 1980s, However Majorca as beautiful as it is, is getting in the limelight for an awful lot of wrong reasons.
“People come to the Island to relax and rest but a lot of visitors will now question are we really welcome and wanted, taking into account the anti tourism issues over the last few years.
