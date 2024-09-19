On Saturday, two trail runners were attacked with a hammer by the owner of land in Llucmajor over which there is a dispute as to public right of way.

The Mallorcan men, in their early 50s, have regularly run in the area over the years. Hikers and cyclists have also used the way (Camí de Ses Covetes). There had never been any issue until January, when some bales of straw were placed in order to block the way.

They and others reported this to Llucmajor town hall, which forwarded the matter to the Guardia Civil's Seprona division. As they note, the situation wasn't clarified. Last Saturday, they found that the bales had been replaced with a wire fence.

They climbed over the fence and were then confronted by the owner. "He told us that we had invaded his property. He began to insult us and hit us in the chest with a hammer." He added that next time he would have two cartridges ready for them. One of the two explains: "He said that he was going to call the police but I was already calling them. As soon as he saw this, he came towards me and headbutted me. It is a path that we have been taking for years, a public way, but he claims that it is his."

Following this incident, photos of the two were posted on social media with an accusation that they were pickpockets. "It was the straw that broke the camel's back." They filed a complaint with the Guardia Civil.

Seprona investigators are seeking to determine if the relevant section of the way is public or private. The town hall says that the necessary information has been provided so that Seprona can complete the report.