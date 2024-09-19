The Guardia Civil arrested the two after they had finished work. | Archive
Alcudia19/09/2024 18:27
The Guardia Civil report having arrested two restaurant workers in Alcudia who are accused of having stolen almost 100,000 euros.
The Guardia Civil arrested the two after they had finished work. | Archive
The Guardia Civil report having arrested two restaurant workers in Alcudia who are accused of having stolen almost 100,000 euros.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.