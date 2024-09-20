A 72-year-old Argentine man has been arrested at Son Espases Hospital by the Guardia Civil, accused of manslaughter following a road accident in Menorca that resulted in the death of his wife.

The fatal accident happened around 9.40am on September 13 on the main road between Ferreries and Ciutadella. The Argentine driver crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a Toyota Prius taxi. His wife, also 72, was killed instantly.

He was initially taken to the Mateu Orfila Hospital in Mahon in a serious condition before being transferred to Mallorca. The couple, who were staying in a hotel in Ferreries, were due to have returned to Argentina the day after the accident.

The taxi driver, 41, and the three British passengers - a 46-year-old man and his two sons (20 and 24) - were all taken to Mateu Orfila. One of the sons was admitted to intensive care with a serious head injury.