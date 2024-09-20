The new rule applies to both domestic and foreign tourists. However, hoteliers are not impressed and have called on the government to scrap it. At the moment hotels and apartment blocks make a copy of your passport or identity card which is then handed to police.
But the new law goes even further with sensitive information such as credit card numbers, bank account details and personal addresses and telephone numbers, being required by the police. The Spanish Ministry for the Interior has said that they wanted to know who and when were staying in hotels and apartment complexes across the country.
Hoteliers say that it will add to the already heavy work-loads of their staff. In Mallorca meetings have already taken place between the authorities and the hotel industry.
Critics say that it is "Big Brother" legislation which could mean that tourists go elsewhere because they are unwilling to part with their sensitive information.
Stephen NivenAgreed. That's going too far (if it's true). Especially the credit card / bank details thing. But then, I admit I haven't bothered to look up the details of it, and we've received no official notice or any other communication from anybody (except the MDB). It's a tabloid. It may actually be nothing like what is implied here. I'm not bothering with it until I receive some sort of official notice. And even then... (?)
The police can have your passport details, because they are entitled to ask for them when you enter the country anyhow. Anything else, let them get a search warrant, which I'm sure will be granted if they can show that you are such a threat to national security.