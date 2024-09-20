A lifeguard, approximately 30 years old, suffered severe injuries after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Alcudia where he was staying. He was taken to Son Espases Hospital with a traumatic brain injury. Witnesses reported that he appeared to be attempting to reach the first floor by climbing down the balconies when the fall occurred.

Health sources reported that the incident occurred around 8am. Several hotel guests discovered the injured man on the ground and quickly contacted emergency services by dialing 112. Local police were the first to arrive at the scene and immediately attempted to stabilise the man until the medical team reached the hotel.

The worker allegedly tried to gain access to a room on the second floor via the balcony on the third floor and ended up falling. In the fall he hit his head hard on the floor. A medicalised ambulance was sent to the scene and he was taken in critical condition to Son Espases hospital, where he was admitted.

The injured man, according to sources close to the case, is a resident of the island who works as a lifeguard at the hotel and is also staying at the establishment.