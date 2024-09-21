Lluís Apesteguia is the coordinator of Més per Mallorca. Party leader in all but name, he came to general prominence following the resignation in late 2017 of Més tourism minister and government vice-president, Biel Barceló. A Council of Mallorca councillor at that time, he led the negotiations with Francina Armengol's PSOE for the appointment of Barceló's successor. Those negotiations were viewed as a victory for Més and for Apesteguia. Armengol had been prepared to accept Bel Busquets as vice-president but not as tourism minister. PSOE had wanted the tourism portfolio. They failed and had to wait until after the 2019 election to secure it.

Més started life as a 2013 coalition between the PSM Mallorca Socialists and the Iniciativa Verds, whose own history had involved a split from the communist Esquerra Unida in 2010. The PSM (or PSM-Entesa to give the full name) had been founded in 1976. With a nationalist ideology, an environmentalist element was strengthened by the coalition. Hence why Més are often referred to as eco-nationalists.

Chief party spokesperson in parliament and also the mayor of Deia, Apesteguia has had to face questions arising from the revelation that Més spokesperson at the Council of Mallorca, Jaume Alzamora, sold his house to a German buyer. Alzamora was accused of hypocrisy, the ABINI association of estate agencies at the luxury end of the market, pointing to a Més stance against the purchase of homes by foreigners.

Apesteguia insists that Més have never spoken about "foreigners" when it comes to proposals for limiting the sale of properties. "We have always spoken about residents or non-residents. The European Union has told us that limitations (to non-residents) could only be temporary and subject to a particular objective. There is a possibility but we don't go into whether they are foreigners or not."

He believes that whether a buyer is a resident or non-resident is a key issue. "It is a complex problem but measures must be taken. An economy cannot be in constant growth, especially so where the territory is limited and is seen as conducive to speculation. The Balearic Islands are seen as a place for investment. This has attracted funds with the idea of ​​doing business; this includes housing. The way forward was regulatory measures and more public investment. There was. It began (under the left-wing coalition government)."

Critical of the current government and its housing policies, he argues that "we are worse off". "It's a problem that doesn't only affect the Balearics, but is aggravated here because we are islands and a tourist territory. Measures had to be taken and those of this government go in the opposite direction to those that should be taken. It cannot take a decade to build VPO (a form of social housing)."

Coming back to the Alzamora affair, Apesteguia maintains that his colleague "defends what the party defends" with regard to non-resident purchases. The house in Arta was sold in June 2022 for 596,000 euros to a couple who are understood to have been residents of Mallorca. The sale followed Alzamora's divorce. Apesteguia stresses that Més proposals are "far from any kind of racism or xenophobia". "What we want is people who are committed to the well-being of the place where they live, who buy houses to live in."

Finally, and in more general terms regarding the government, he says: "It has not responded to the needs of the citizens. Prohens' honeymoon is over. She has to stop talking about the last administration; she will be judged by hers. People will want results beyond less taxes for the rich, children being admitted to bullfights, an amnesty on properties in the countryside and attacks on the language and democratic memory."