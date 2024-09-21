The Sa Costera estate in Escorca, first documented in 1332, is on sale for 9.9 million euros.

Advertised on the Idealista property website, the asking price has apparently been reduced from 15 million. Boasting unrivalled views of the Mediterranean, the estate is said to have "immense potential". It is made clear that it would require a lot of restoration. The total land area is around 250 hectares.

The estate covers part of the hiking route that runs along a public way from Bàlitx to Cala Tuent. The section that leads to the houses is privately owned. The houses don't have access by road.

The Balearic Government and the Council of Mallorca are being urged to acquire the estate, as they are also being asked to buy the Escorca estate; the municipality of Escorca takes its name from this.

It went on sale in March for six million euros. The sale includes the Restaurant Escorca, which closed in 2021 and has since been abandoned.