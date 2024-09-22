He was standing by a stall when two cyclists, riding quickly, passed behind him. A third cyclist then hit him and knocked him down. "He fell on top of me and the first thing he did was to reproach me because I had moved backwards without looking to see if anyone was coming."
Far from helping him, "the cyclist got up, dragged me several metres and left me on the ground; he didn't help me get up."
An off-duty local police officer witnessed what had happened and held the group of cyclists until on-duty officers arrived.
The police took statements and made the corresponding report. "As soon as they took their details, they left," says Tomàs, who had to be taken to a medical centre. "I suffered a rise in blood pressure and tremors." The situation worsened later on. "I started to feel dizzy and nauseous. I went to the health centre thinking it could have been a head injury. They did tests and told me it was post-traumatic.
"They ran me over, refused to help me. While I was on the ground, none of them were worried about my health and they didn't apologise. They tried to leave like cowards."
2 comments
One rule for cyclists, and one rule for everyone else sadly. Go out for a nice walk or drive and one can virtually see this kind of thing happening a lot. I am surprised that there are not more injuries caused by cyclists. Sometimes, in the mountains, one would think some cyclists are on a death wish, the speeds they are going around bends, and dogging between the traffic at speed. The cyclist/s that caused this should be banned from cycling again in Mallorca and forced to walk for the rest of their stay in Mallorca. The bike/s should be taken away and be destroyed even if hired. The person, persons should also be forced to walk from their holiday resort to the airport as a punishment at the end of their stay in Mallorca. Also get a few police officers on the mountain roads and start heavily fining on the spot dangerous cyclists, and confiscate and destroy the bikes, even if hired. We may then get more sensible cycling on the island hopefully.
Unfortunately there's a high percentage of cyclists that have serious attitude problem.