Like most Saturdays, 50-year-old Tomàs went to the market in Campos yesterday, but it wasn't like a normal market day.

He was standing by a stall when two cyclists, riding quickly, passed behind him. A third cyclist then hit him and knocked him down. "He fell on top of me and the first thing he did was to reproach me because I had moved backwards without looking to see if anyone was coming."

Far from helping him, "the cyclist got up, dragged me several metres and left me on the ground; he didn't help me get up."

An off-duty local police officer witnessed what had happened and held the group of cyclists until on-duty officers arrived.

The police took statements and made the corresponding report. "As soon as they took their details, they left," says Tomàs, who had to be taken to a medical centre. "I suffered a rise in blood pressure and tremors." The situation worsened later on. "I started to feel dizzy and nauseous. I went to the health centre thinking it could have been a head injury. They did tests and told me it was post-traumatic.

"They ran me over, refused to help me. While I was on the ground, none of them were worried about my health and they didn't apologise. They tried to leave like cowards."