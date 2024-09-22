It is now four weeks since 20-year-old Guiem Comamala lost his life in the fatal accident off Cala Bona.

More is emerging of events of the night of August 23, when the accident happened, and the following day. The Guardia Civil report points to there having been some 15 fishing boats in the Cala Bona area, including the one used by Guiem, his younger brother Gerard, and their uncle, Fausto. Following the collision between the fishing boat and the yacht La Luna, another person says that he had to take evasive action, even though the yacht's spotlight was shining directly on him and his boat.

The skipper, Dennis Viehof, and five others (two men and three women) who were on the yacht had been drinking Buck's fizz with vodka prior to the accident. One of the women told investigators that they had been drinking but that "no one was drunk".

The yacht entered the port of Porto Cristo at 9.38pm. The six left the yacht and went for a night out at a club in Cala Ratjada. The woman added that the first she and others had known about the accident was when a friend told her that Dennis had had to go to the port to speak to the Guardia Civil on the Saturday.

On August 24, the director of the yacht club in Porto Cristo contacted investigators to say that he believed that the yacht involved in the accident was moored in the port. He added that the yacht's skipper tended to sail negligently.

At 10.54am, the sergeant from the Guardia Civil's investigation unit based in Arta went to the port in order to cordon it off. There was a cleaner on board. She said: "Dennis always leaves everything tidy, but I found numerous glasses with alcoholic drinks in different parts of the yacht as well as a phone on the deck."

On the Saturday evening, Dennis and the two other men allegedly returned to the yacht, went on board despite the Guardia tape and left with bags of items.

On August 25, Dennis Viehof and the two men flew from the Son Bonet aerodrome to Düsseldorf on his private jet. Three days later, he returned to Mallorca from Germany and went with his lawyer to the Guardia Civil's headquarters in Palma. He was informed that he was under investigation for possible manslaughter and failure to assist. He exercised his right not to make a statement.