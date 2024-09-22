Six French tourists were injured on Sunday after a viewing platform on the Puig de Randa (Algaida) collapsed.

The tourists were on the roof of a building that doubles as a mirador and that is next to the antennae on the 540-metre-high mountain. They were trapped in the rubble.

By 9pm four had been rescued; their condition was not serious. Emergency services were continuing with the rescue of the two other people, one of whom was complaining of severe back pain.

The injured have been taken to different hospitals on the island.

Close to the viewing point is a cliff - Es Morro den Moll - with a drop of more than 120 metres. The tourists were trapped only a few metres from this.