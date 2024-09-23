The airport figures tell a story. A record number of tourists came to Mallorca on holiday last summer but if you scratch the surface slightly there is a different story and it is not one of records. Bar and restaurants taking are down by at least 20 percent. That is alot of money in an industry which employs 50,000 people in the islands.
Tourists came on holiday but with higher hotel prices their budget was limited. It was a question of full hotels and half-empty bars and restaurants. But even the airport figures tell another story. The number of British tourists coming to the Balearics in July was down by 10 percent and the number of Spanish mainlanders fell by 13 percent. There was a big increase in German tourism which counterbalanced the drop in Spaniards and Britons.
So should the local authorities be concerned? Ofcourse, a big drop in takings in a key industry is a major blow which will have an impact on the local economy. What is amazing is that despite higher hotel prices tourists still came but with a much small budget.They should also be worried about the fall in British and mainland tourism, two key markets.
For Mallorca, at a time when a sizeable number of local residents are complaining about too many tourists, it was a worst case scenario last summer; more tourists but spending less. What the majority of people want is less tourists spending more.
As every knows Mallorca is a no longer a cheap holiday destination. A glass on wine in some bars in the centre of Palma now costs 7 euros and an average meal for two in an average restaurant can cost in excess of 70 euros.
Sometimes the official figures paint a picture which is far from the truth.
I've seen rather large increases in the resort areas and naturally, the city. But much less increases outside those places. Overall, it's actually quite a bit less expensive here than most major metropolitan areas around the world, which might help explain some of the continued attraction. And with the surprising growth of rural tourism (which is generally a bit pricier than the standard fare 20sqm hi-rise hotel room overlooking a beach, yet generally offers a more pleasant experience), maybe more are just choosing "non-resort" accommodation, and not eating in resort restaurants (?).
Less tourists spending more is an honourable ambition but this is a long way from being a reality largely because of Mallorca's multi-decade reputation of a "Magaluf" excessive drinking culture, pick-pocketing and watch thefts, group brawling and feral anti-social behaviour such as balconing and after-hours street and hotel noise. A whole lot has to change before the island could ever conceivably be considered as a luxury tourist destination.
Zoltan TeglasI think part of the answer is the increasing number of all inclusive packages combined with the squeeze of tourists being a bit more abstemious combined with much higher restaurants prices. Consequently, people are less likely to venture out and spend in the locality. But it is also true that Mallorca is now expensive compared to the likes of Turkey, Greece, Egypt, Croatia etc. I don’t know how one pursues a model of attracting less tourists that spend more but it is probably the right concept for Mallorca.
And unless all these record number of tourists are fasting - they are eating somewhere. So someone is making money. This article is only telling half the story.
'an average meal for two in an average restaurant can cost in excess of 70 euros.' Maybe at restaurants where editors of newspapers eat - but that is not an 'average' restaurant. Go to where normal Spanish people eat and you're talking around 40€. You need to get away from the yuppy/tourist areas of the old town.