Mallorca was on full bad weather alert this morning wuth heavy rain falling across the island. At Palma airport flights were delayed and cancelled after landings and take-offs were suspended for 20 minutes because of the weather conditions. Hundreds of passengers were affected and the airport authorities were rushing to bring the situation under control.

The Palma Met Office put the island on bad weather red alert forecasting heavy rains throughout the morning and early afternoon. The popular holiday resort of Santa Ponsa was hit hard with near torrential rain falling throughout the morning causing some flooding. Other popular holiday resorts such as Magalluf were also affected. The first place hit by the storm this morning was Andratx and it then worked its way across the island.

According to the Met Office more than 40 litres of rain per square metre could fall in some parts of the island today.

The forecast states that the weather will improve slightly this afternoon but we will be back on red alert tomorrow for more heavy rains.

Heavy are common in Mallorca at this time of the year, there is even a name for them. The "Cold Drop" or Gota Fria takes places in September and October. Last summer was wetter than normal, according to the Met Office.

