Yet more evidence of a worrying economic situation in the Balearics with a report from business leaders which indicates that the local economy is showing signs of "fatigue" with growth below the national average in the all important second quarter. The number of new jobs being created has also fallen.
Fears over Balearic economy as growth dips, worries over tourism
Business chiefs say that the economy is "exhausted"
Also in News
- New setback for Britons travelling to Mallorca from Sunday, September 1
- Britons changing Mallorca holiday plans because of new EU entry scheme
- Emergency warning issued for heavy rain in the Balearics
- Rave on a plane from Liverpool to the Balearics
- Record holiday season? Tell that to the Mallorca bars and restaurants whose takings have nosedived
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.