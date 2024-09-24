Balearic Government under fire over its housing policies

The Balearic Government's housing policies came under fire from opposition parties and from Vox in parliament on Tuesday.

Patricia de las Heras of Vox, whose support for the Partido Popular government is now shaky, said that after a year in government, "the miracle cures" had failed.

Housing minister, José Luis Mateo, responded by saying he has confidence that homes will start to become available this year under the government's Safe Rental programme. This is due to start this autumn.

"I wish housing policies would generate immediate effects, but the reality is that everything takes time," Mateo told Carol Marqués of the opposition PSOE. "They (PSOE) should know this, because they made policies that did not solve anything." He promised that the government would soon release information regarding its initiatives - Safe Rental, Build to Rent and conversion of commercial premises into residential accommodation.

President Prohens said: "After one year, no matter how good the policies are, you cannot reverse eight years without housing policies."

Meanwhile, yet another study has come out regarding the cost to rent. Property website Idealista reports that renting a studio in Palma costs almost twice as much as renting a room - 950 euros versus 500 euros. The rent for a room has risen 25% over the past year; for a studio it has increased 19%.