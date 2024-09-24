A week ago a German-plated Porsche occupied the parking space reserved for the mayor of Palma's official vehicle. On Tuesday a German-plated Mercedes was parked where it shouldn't have been outside the Balearic Government's Consolat de Mar headquarters.

The space is reserved for the government's official and security vehicles. It's marked clearly enough.

Unlike the Porsche, which was eventually driven off without the police seemingly having noticed it, this one was noticed.

The tow truck was called and the Mercedes was duly towed away.