A week ago a German-plated Porsche occupied the parking space reserved for the mayor of Palma's official vehicle. On Tuesday a German-plated Mercedes was parked where it shouldn't have been outside the Balearic Government's Consolat de Mar headquarters.
Now it's a German-plated car parked illegally outside the Balearic Government HQ
Bloody foreigners. They really need to step up the coastal patrols so that we can start parking proper British cars there instead. Yet it does make me wonder how they got that Mercedes on (and off) the rubber boat (?) Clever lot, those Krauts.