Esteban Camps, vice-president of the Sant Agustí and Cala Major Neighbours Association estimates that space for sunlounger concessions on Cala Major beach have increased by more than twenty percent over the past five years. "The beach now seems like it's private."
Cala Major residents revolt against beach sunloungers
"The beach now seems like it's private"
Playas de Muro, my nearest beach, is far better and more beautiful than Cala Major - turquoise water, always clean and the charge there for 2 sunbeds, parasol and a safe is 14,25 € for the day.
You want a higher class of tourist? well they don't want to lie on lumpy sand.