Filming for The War Between the Land and the Sea, the Doctor Who spin-off series, will include location work in Mallorca. With the involvement of Palma Pictures, filming will take place during October; exact locations are as yet unknown.

Part of the developing 'Whoniverse', the five-part mini-series will be released in late 2025 at the earliest. It will feature certain characters from Doctor Who and actors who have appeared in Doctor Who but who will have different roles.

In the former category will be Jemma Redgrave and Alexander Devrient as UNIT boss Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and UNIT staff member Colonel Ibrahim. In the latter will be Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Russell Tovey, who have previously played Tish Jones and Midshipman Alonso Frame.

Created by Russell T. Davies, the BBC-Bad Wolf-Disney series is about a fearsome and ancient species that emerges from the ocean and triggers an international crisis. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war.

The Sea Devils, who first appeared in Doctor Who in 1972, are returning for this series.