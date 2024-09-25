Filming for The War Between the Land and the Sea, the Doctor Who spin-off series, will include location work in Mallorca. With the involvement of Palma Pictures, filming will take place during October; exact locations are as yet unknown.
Doctor Who spin-off to be filmed in Mallorca
Certain characters from Doctor Who will be in the mini-series
Also in News
- New setback for Britons travelling to Mallorca from Sunday, September 1
- Britons changing Mallorca holiday plans because of new EU entry scheme
- Record holiday season? Tell that to the Mallorca bars and restaurants whose takings have nosedived
- Rave on a plane from Liverpool to the Balearics
- Spanish hoteliers slam new guest registration scheme
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Doctor Poo may frighten away the Tourists !! Instead of the Protest People !!.