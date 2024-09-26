Spain has bowed to pressure from the tourist industry and has thrown in the towel (at least temporarily) on plans to demand more personal information from tourists when they arrive to stay at hotels and apartment complexes across the country, (the Balearic included).

The new ruling requires hoteliers to provide the authorities with "sensitive" information on their guests ranging from bank account details to personal telephone numbers and their home address. The Spanish government says it is for security reasons while the tourist industry has claimed that it could break data protection rules.

The law, which should have come into force next week, has now been delayed until December. The Spanish tourist industry has said that they will continue to fight the legislation. At the moment hotels and apartment complexes send a photocopy of the passport or identity card to police of all guests. However, the new ruling goes much further.

Hoteliers say that it would give far more work to their staff and have also claimed that it would annoy and cause concern amongst guests because "sensitice" information was being shared.

The government said that the delay would give staff at hotels and apartment complexes more time to train and prepare for the new rules.