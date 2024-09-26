Spain has bowed to pressure from the tourist industry and has thrown in the towel (at least temporarily) on plans to demand more personal information from tourists when they arrive to stay at hotels and apartment complexes across the country, (the Balearic included).
Spain bows to pressure and delays "Big Brother" tourist personal details plan
Claims that new rule break data protection rulings
Also in News
- New setback for Britons travelling to Mallorca from Sunday, September 1
- Britons changing Mallorca holiday plans because of new EU entry scheme
- Record holiday season? Tell that to the Mallorca bars and restaurants whose takings have nosedived
- Rave on a plane from Liverpool to the Balearics
- Spanish hoteliers slam new guest registration scheme
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.