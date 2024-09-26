Two air sea rescues in less than 40 minutes were mounted this Thursday afternoon in Mallorca. The Salvamento Marítimo air sea rescue helicopter ‘Helimer 221’ made rescued two swimmers who were in distress in the waters of Bahía Grande and Can Pere Antoni. At 14:43 hours, the emergency teams, via 112, were alerted that there was swimmer, some 300 metres from the coast, who could not reach land.
Swimmers airlifted to safety in Mallorca
Also in News
- New setback for Britons travelling to Mallorca from Sunday, September 1
- Britons changing Mallorca holiday plans because of new EU entry scheme
- Record holiday season? Tell that to the Mallorca bars and restaurants whose takings have nosedived
- Rave on a plane from Liverpool to the Balearics
- Mallorca hoteliers laughing all the way to the bank this summer
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Well done Helimer 221. What an excellent rescue. The Helicopter is a brilliant useful Aircraft. It's use is phenomenal in numerous situations