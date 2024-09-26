Two air sea rescues in less than 40 minutes were mounted this Thursday afternoon in Mallorca. The Salvamento Marítimo air sea rescue helicopter ‘Helimer 221’ made rescued two swimmers who were in distress in the waters of Bahía Grande and Can Pere Antoni. At 14:43 hours, the emergency teams, via 112, were alerted that there was swimmer, some 300 metres from the coast, who could not reach land.

Due to the strong waves, those responsible for the operation decided that the rescue should be carried out by air. Once the swimmer had been located, a winch was used to rescue him. The man was rushed to the Son Espases hospital. At the same time, at 15:37 hours, it was again reported via 112 that, about 200 metres from the coast in the waters of Can Pere Antoni, Palma’s closets beach, and outside the defined bathing area, another swimmer was unable to continue swimming and at serious risk of drowning.

Helimer 221’ quickly came to his aid, rescued him and flew him to the Son Espases hospital.

One Bulletin reader who witnessed and filmed the scene not far from Portixol said: “If life on the island wasn’t dramatic enough, our intrepid Coast Guard heroes this afternoon staged a rescue outside the harbour at Portixol plucking two swimmers from the rough seas - a clear demonstration the Balearic rescue services are always ready for action at all time.”