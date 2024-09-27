In summer 2023, a police risk assessment report classified 48-year-old Vitor Aníbal Temporao Martins as 'high risk'. Arrested for the murder of 74-year-old Erika Röhrig in Colonia Sant Jordi on Wednesday, the Portuguese man had been investigated for gender violence. The report stated that "a combination of indicators has been detected that significantly increase the probability that the aggressor will exert very serious or lethal violence on the victim".

The victim referred to was Erika's daughter, Vitor's ex-partner. The risk assessment followed an incident on June 10, 2023, when he attacked a friend of the woman for no obvious reason. At the time, he was arrested for domestic abuse, and investigators established that the woman had been subjected to abuse for 22 years. The woman told police that she feared for her safety, was "very afraid" of him and had decided to report him "so that there are no more victims".

Despite all this, he continued to live with Erika and her daughter at the property on the Ses Colònies development in Colonia Sant Jordi. The relationship had totally broken down twelve months earlier, June 2022. Even so, because he didn't work, had nowhere else to go and had limited means, he remained at the house.

He blamed the woman for having "screwed up his life". But over a seventeen-year period prior to his arrest in June 2023, he had amassed various offences against public safety, for attacking law enforcement officers, for causing injury, and others.

The Guardia Civil say that the argument between Vitor and Erika that resulted in the fatal assault was over money he wanted to buy alcohol. It has been established that he is an alcoholic and suffers from mental issues.