British tourists heading to Mallorca have found an unusual ally in the pound sterling which reached a two-year-high against the euro this week. What is more London currency traders expect the upward trend to continue against the single currency which will make a Mallorca holiday cheaper.
Stronger sterling gives British tourists a lift in "expensive Mallorca"
Pound reached record high against the euro
Oh dear the "Thumbs Down " people are always going to mark my comment down. We know who they are !!.
Although the Exchange rate has reached 1.20 Euro to 1 Pound. On my Credit Card they search for the lowest Exchange rate , for that trading day.. The ATM s will always increase their costs for money withdrawal, as the rate increases.