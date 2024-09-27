Mallorca has a starring role in the new ITV series, Joan, based on the true story of master-criminal Joan Hannington, a figure known as 'the Godmother' by certain elements of the British underworld. Starring Sophie Turner, of Game of Thrones fame it has been adapted from Hannington's 2004 memoir I Am What I Am: The True Story of Britain's Most Notorious Jewel Thief. Filming took place on the island earlier this year.
Mallorca's starring role in this weekend's ITV series on master criminal
It was a filmed on the island earlier this year
