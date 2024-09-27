The Balearic government is proposing in its draft Coastal Law that the maximum speed of boats over 12 metres in length and jet skis in a one-mile coastal strip should be 18.5 kilometres per hour (10 knots). This is included in the text that the Coastal Ministry will submit for public consultation, according to the head of the department, Juan Manuel Lafuente, who stressed that the speed restriction on the coast aims to make coastal waters “calmer” and safer and to reduce pollution.
Mallorca speed limit for jet skis and large yachts
18.5 km/h along the coast
On behalf of what I suspect to be 99% of people who enjoy the sea in the various ways possible, please ban jet skis completely!