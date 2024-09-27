British actress Maggie Smith, an award winning Shakespearian actress and double Oscar winner who later appeared in the Harry Potter films, has died aged 89. In the 1980s she was one of the stars of Evil under the Sun which was filmed on Mallorca in 1982She starred alongside Peter Ustinov, who owned a home and a boat on the island. It was directed by Guy Hamilton, who lived for many years in Puerto Andratx. It was based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name.
Maggie Smith dies aged 89
She was one of the stars of Evil Under the Sun which was filmed on the island
