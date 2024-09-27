A three-year-old Norwegian boy was taken to Son Espases Hospital on Friday after being rescued from drowning in a hotel pool in Alcudia.

The emergency services were called to the Viva Sunrise around 3pm.

The boy was unconscious when lifeguards took him out of the water. They immediately started resuscitation and the boy came round before the ambulance arrived.

Medics stabilised him before he was taken to hospital. His condition is not said to be serious.