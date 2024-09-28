The National Police are investigating the death of a 61-year-old British man on the Son Muntaner golf course in Palma on Friday evening.

Around 8pm, emergency services were called to the golf club.

The police established that the Briton had gone to locate his ball at one of the holes. When he didn't return, his playing partners went to look for him. They found his body.

The police suspect that he either had a fall or was hit on the head by a ball. They are not ruling out other possibilities.