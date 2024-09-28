Shortly after 9am on Saturday, 47-year-old Vítor Aníbal Temporao, accused of the murder of his mother-in-law, arrived at the courts in Manacor.

He didn't attempt to hide his face and appeared calm after having spent three nights in the cells. Prior to his court appearance he hadn't offered investigators any explanation of events on Wednesday evening. He did provide a version of events to the judge but did not confess to having murdered 74-year-old Erika Röhrig. He was remanded in custody.

Although separated from his wife, he had continued living with her and his mother-in-law at the house owned by Erika on the Ses Colònies development in Colonia Sant Jordi.

Around 7pm on Wednesday, he arrived at the house, went to the fridge and found no beer. He became furious with Erika because there was no alcohol in the house. There was a heated argument. He is alleged to have struck her several times; an axe was used in the attack.

Neighbours heard screams and called Ses Salines Police. They and the Guardia Civil found Erika on the floor of the garage in a pool of blood and with open wounds to her head.