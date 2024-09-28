A 68-year-old German woman, on holiday in Mallorca, was taken to hospital on Friday after suffering a broken leg when she resisted a robbery in Puerto Andratx.

Around 1pm, the woman and two friends were on the steps leading to the car park.

She was suddenly attacked by a man who attempted to steal her bag. In resisting, she slipped and fell into the sea.

Another tourist who had witnessed the incident went to a nearby bar to get help. 112 was called and Andratx Police and the Guardia Civil went to the scene.

Officers assisted her out of the water. She was in a great deal of pain as she had broken a leg.