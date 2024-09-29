Pep Cañellas is the founder and president of the Fergus Group, a company which has grown from nothing in 2011 to now having thirty hotels.
Closely associated with the regeneration of Magalluf, Cañellas explains that the company saw a gap in the market for a value-added product. "We knew how to adapt to what the demand was looking for. It was a blank canvas. There were many hotels that were simply being renovated with a coat of white paint and that didn't make any sense. There was a lot of all-inclusive product in hotels with no space and vice versa. At the beginning we didn't have money to buy the best hotels, so we had to buy the ones we could and then reposition them. Changing quantity for quality is good business for anything nowadays."
He says that he gets people who reproach him for having opened new hotels where there were none before. "I have to explain to them that that is not the case. We only invest in improving the facilities of existing hotels. There has been a moratorium for almost 25 years and it is not possible to grow."
Cañellas accepts that the hotel sector is often "demonised". "It's been like this for many years and has come from many different sources with very different interests. Anyone who denies this has not lived in Mallorca. But when you explain clearly what you are doing, people end up understanding. We got our hands on products that were in a very difficult condition - staff who were owed money, etc. With the tourism debate on the table more than ever, it is an ideal time to explain this to people."
The debate frequently raises the word degrowth. On this he says that the first thing to understand is where the growth has come from and how Mallorca has reached the situation of overtourism that it is in. "The answer is obvious: holiday rentals - legal and illegal - and second homes. We have to decide what we want to do and it is a debate that society must face: do we prefer to have tourists in hotels or in the apartment opposite?
"I'm in favour of degrowth applied to the part that we are least interested in preserving. We have to decide where to start cutting and if that is what suits us best. We aren't as overcrowded as we might be. There will be more saturation if we all rent out granny's house to a tourist without any kind of control. That is the real problem."
Indeed I read nothing new here. Nada. Just someone representing the hotel lobby underlining that apartment rentals should be controlled. But it’s a bit rich naming even second homes as key factor in saturation. Percentage wise that contributes only a fraction. Coming from the hoteliers who want nothing more than protect their personal income it is not credible. Particularly as I know of plenty of them who, in fact, invest in apartments and second homes themselves.
Look, the sooner we get rid of all this private letting, whether its granny's house or a second home, and leave it to us everything will be fine. We are professionals who know what the market needs because we tell them what they need. I spend my life building up my hotel empire and I am damned if I will let a bunch of amateur second homers ruin our market. Got it. Good.
Wow, hold the front page. Owner of second rate hotel chain blames free spending tax paying second home owners for overtourism. Don't sit there when you are selling €59 a night rooms at Fergus Arenal and tell me you aren't the problem!
Well he would say that having a vested interest in hotels. The tourist market has moved on and the more upmarket visitor prefers to do their own thing and rent holiday accommodation rather than staying in a mostly all inclusive hotel. The all inclusive visitors are the sector of the market that needs reducing dramatically as they spend nothing more in Majorca having bought and budgeted for an all inclusive package and no more disposable cash to spend outside their all inclusive hotel.